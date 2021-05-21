Maine’s jobless rate was 5.3% in April

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s unemployment rate for April was 5.3%, roughly the same as the previous month, the Maine Department of Labor said Friday.

The jobless rate, which is not seasonally adjusted, compares to a national unemployment rate of 6.1%. Maine’s unemployment rate compared with 9.8% a year ago, and 5.4% the previous month, officials said.

Excluding education, Maine added 1,200 jobs in April, continuing a positive trend since the beginning of the year, officials said.

The state added 9,600 jobs over the first four months of 2021, following four months of little change at the end of 2020, officials said.