Is This “The End” Of Jean Paul Gaultier?! A Look Into The Brand’s Mysterious Social Media Update…
While we know in our hearts that Jean Paul Gaultier could never be over-over, per se, something IS in the works at JPG HQ! This morning, the couturier’s official Instagram account went blank. The profile picture vanished, and the bio description changed to, “The end of an era.” To make matters even more mysterious, the only clarification from the brand was a same-day post—featuring black letters on a stark white backdrop—stating, “The end.” Gulp!fashionweekdaily.com