Colorado cannabis regulators have banned hemp-derived and synthetic forms of THC, including Delta-8 and Delta-10 THC, from being sold in licensed dispensaries. The Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED) has banned hemp-derived and synthetic forms of THC – including Delta-8 and Delta-10 – from licensed dispensaries in the state, Westword reports. In a letter to industry operators, regulators cited safety concerns while also banning the compound from food, dietary supplements, and cosmetics.