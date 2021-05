A change to Honda’s exhaust configuration that was first spotted in pre-season testing has made the cut for the Indy 500 and beyond. IndyCar’s engine rules allow its engine suppliers to develop new exhaust systems each year, with two provisos. First, the altered exhaust design must be submitted for homologation by the series no later than 30 days before the first race, and while the brands can use the old or new exhaust prior to the Indy 500, whichever version is deployed at Indy must be used for the rest of the year.