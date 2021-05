The Kershaw County Council met on Tuesday May 11th for nearly two hours. The meeting began with public comment. Of note in public comment was Probate Judge Debbie Branham who mentioned that she is excited about the news from budget work sessions for studies on county employee salaries. She asked the council to be methodical in this research, and get department heads involved. Also in public comment, Ralph DiMarco implored the council to visit the county’s convenience centers because there are improvements needed in the way they are handled.