Needing to win each of its final three games and even then, needing some outside help, the Camden baseball team held on for a 6-5 Region 6-AAA victory at Manning on Wednesday. Knowing that Oceanside Collegiate awaited her team in the second round of the girls’ AAA state tournament after its 14-0 drubbing of Georgetown on Monday, Camden soccer coach Pam Chickering was hoping her squad would respond, in kind, in Tuesday’s rain-delayed pairing with Brookland-Cayce at Zemp Stadium.