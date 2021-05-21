Bats heat up as Jags take down Alcorn State 10-5; Frank leads the way with four RBI
MADISON, Ala. (WAFB) - The bats finally heated up for the Southern Jaguars as they avoided elimination in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday, May 21. The Jags scored 10 runs on 12 hits as they moved on to the next round of the SWAC Tournament. Colton Frank led the way for Southern going 3-for-3 at the plate with four RBI including a two run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.www.wafb.com