Major oil and gas company sues CPS over $19M storm bill

CPS Energy is exploring what officials call a provisional rate increase that could go into effect later this year. While the rate increase isn’t set in stone, it is on the table, and executives at the utility believe it may be needed. Details have not been finalized but it could be in the range of 6.5% to 9.5% which could mean bills would increase between $9 and about $15 in 2022 if a rate adjustment is approved by the CPS Energy Board of Trustees and San Antonio City Council.