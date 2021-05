St. John’s locked up its athletic director two weeks ago, and now it has done the same with the coach of its flagship program. Mike Anderson, the Big East Coach of the Year who guided the Johnnies to a fourth-place finish this past season, has agreed to a contract extension on Thursday that takes him through the 2026-27 season, The Post first reported. In late April, athletic director Mike Cragg was given a new five-year contract.