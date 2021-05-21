All dressed up with someplace to go

I love Yvonne’s bright shoes, the bright smile, and sense of fun. I am not sure I love what she did with the hot glue gun she bought online from Home Depot at 3 a.m. But listen, I took my car to the car wash the other day for the first time in an eternity, and got as much of a rush out of those brushes smacking the glass of my windshield as Yvonne appears to be from this dress. This got me thinking that if she parlayed her celebrity into a series of neon car washes — like how athletes like to open steakhouses or car dealerships — then I would go to those suckers EVERY WEEK. Yvonne Orji’s Rainbow Spin, you have my loyalty.