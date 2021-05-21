newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

All dressed up with someplace to go

By Tom Didato
chronicle-independent.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a running joke among the handlers and the humans whose job it is to watch over and care for the Budweiser Clydesdales’ hitch team that goes along the lines that, if there is an afterlife, they know what they want to do on their return trip to Earth. After all, who wouldn’t want to be pampered 24/7 and live the life of a celebrity?

www.chronicle-independent.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live The Life#Earth#Afterlife#Budweiser Clydesdales#Care#Running
Related
ShoppingSandy Allnock

Playing dress-up with stamps – and a coupon code, today only!

Hey friends! A quick little YT #short is below to color Snuggles….and let you know I have a coupon code for you!! More on that in a minute….I wanna show you how cute this bear looks in coveralls!. You can also see a little longer version of this card today...
Interior DesignOrange Leader

OrangeYouBold: Dress up those boring walls

Hello beautiful people. We are in for a very wet week. This could be a great week for an inside project. I love to binge watch decorating shows and incorporate the things I love into a space in my home. My husband laughs when I tell him I need eight...
Beauty & Fashiongofugyourself.com

Yvonne Orji Got Dressed Up as a Semi-Homemade Rainbow

I love Yvonne’s bright shoes, the bright smile, and sense of fun. I am not sure I love what she did with the hot glue gun she bought online from Home Depot at 3 a.m. But listen, I took my car to the car wash the other day for the first time in an eternity, and got as much of a rush out of those brushes smacking the glass of my windshield as Yvonne appears to be from this dress. This got me thinking that if she parlayed her celebrity into a series of neon car washes — like how athletes like to open steakhouses or car dealerships — then I would go to those suckers EVERY WEEK. Yvonne Orji’s Rainbow Spin, you have my loyalty.
EntertainmentThrive Global

Letting Go of All You Are Not

From here I can see forever. Ever see the truck commercial where the vehicle is sitting at the tippy. top of a rock overlooking the entire Arizona Painted Desert, with red. rock buttes overlooking the 360° horizon? Did you wonder what it. might be like to be at the top...
ApparelPosted by
Forbes

The Best Linen Dresses To Wear All Summer Long

The best summer wardrobe is the kind you forget you’re wearing. On those hot days when you’re far from the water (and can’t prance around in a bathing suit all day) there’s only one sartorial solution that’ll have you feeling comfortable, while still looking your best– a linen dress. Due to linen’s weave and natural properties of flax fibers, linen is one of the most breathable fabrics (and sustainable!), making it the ideal solution for sticky summer days. Below, we’ve rounded up the best linen dresses to buy this summer.
AnimalsLockhaven Express

‘All Dogs Go to Heaven’ has dark premises

Don’t let my headline fool you. When it comes to classic cartoon films “All Dogs Go To Heaven” is one of my favorites. Sure, it makes me cry like a baby at the end. And some of the scenes scared the snot out of me as a child (and maybe a little now… but don’t tell anyone). But through its somewhat dark storyline is a wonderful film about the importance of dogs.
Animalssouthernminn.com

All good dogs go to heaven

The Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University has recently released the results of a new study that shows adults in the United States are more likely to embrace a new religion known as Moralistic Therapeutic Deism or MTD for short. The study found that nearly four out of 10 adults (38%) draw either heavily or moderately from the virtual smorgasbord of beliefs embodied in MTD.
ApparelMinneapolis Star Tribune

Forgotten how to get dressed up during the pandemic? Our guide to the basics

Vaccination rates are going up, mask mandates are slipping away, and our lives are gradually returning to normal. That means we may be returning to the office. Or even going on dates. So it's time for a Variety refresher course on something we may have forgotten how to do: dress up. Let us introduce you to a few post-pandemic, high-fashion concepts, starting from the top down.
Philadelphia, PAphillystylemag.com

Dress Up and Dine Out With This Bountiful Boyds-Starr Deal

Is there a more iconic duo than fine dining and haute looks? This month’s pairing proves our long-believed hypothesis. “It’s finally time to break bread with our friends and loved ones again. We all deserve to do it in style, so Boyds is thrilled to partner with the iconic STARR Restaurants,” says menswear buyer and 4th-generation Boyds-kin Alex Gushner. From now through May 29, you can experience the VIP treatment after shopping for the hottest spring and summer trends at Boyds, where a $499+ purchase includes a STARR Restaurants gift card. This exclusive restaurant reservation provides access to STARR favorites, such as Morimoto, Barclay Prime, Buddakan and more. Exclusive restaurant reservation access makes planning a night out effortless alongside comforts such as courtesy parking and complimentary champagne. “As a part of the fabric of Philadelphia for 83 years, we look forward to welcoming back our vibrant city with high fashion and great food.” 1818 Chestnut St., 215.564.9000, boydsphila.com, starr-restaurants.com.
Beauty & Fashionathriftymom.com

Midi Dress Collection for $49.99 (was $68.99) 2 days only.

Order Here—-> Cute Midi Dress Collection for $49.99 (was $68.99) 2 days only. This post contains our affiliate link. If you order, we get a small commission at no extra cost to you. Order Here—-> Cute Midi Dress Collection for $49.99 (was $68.99) 2 days only. Product Description. Versatility at...
South Bend, INabc57.com

Students go all out for prom 2021

LAVILLE, Ind. - It’s the first real prom season since 2019 and teens are going all out this year after missing out on a lot in 2020 because of COVID. Many teens plan their prom outfit months in advance and there really was no advance notice for the pandemic canceling it. Now, students are going above and beyond to make this year's prom extra special.
Andalusia, ALAndalusia Star News

REMEMBER WHEN: Graduate, Clean-Up, Dress Up, Have Fun in 1921

The title of one of the hit songs of 1921, “Ain’t We Got Fun,” puts into words the mood that dominated much of the decade called the “Roaring Twenties.” Automobiles and appliances made the people’s lives more convenient. They also bought things to enhance their newly increased leisure, especially radios, around which millions of families gathered each evening to hear shows. Tickets to movies and sporting events were also a popular pastime. It has been estimated that in the mid 1920s, fifty million people in the United States went to the movie houses every week. Young women dressed and behaved in a bold, modern way and came to symbolize the free-wheeling spirit of the 20s. Andalusia was no exception.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Flexible green masala dresses up this carrot dish

Masala simply means a spice blend or a spice, seasoning and/or herb blend. If you can cook with it, it is a masala — however, sometimes a masala can double as a condiment and a marinade. For example, the traditional Italian pesto or Mexican salsa verde is technically a masala...