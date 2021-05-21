Tyson Foods awards 6 $1,000 Scholarships to local students

Executive Director, Benton-Franklin Council of Governments. What is the Benton-Franklin Council of Governments:. The Benton-Franklin Council of Governments (BFCG) was established in 1966 as a voluntary association of the units of government in Benton and Franklin counties. The organization is structured as a regional planning commission, a council of governments and a regional transportation planning organization under state law and as a metropolitan planning organization and an economic development district under federal laws. BFCG’s focus is on economic development, community development and transportation planning by providing a regional forum for multijurisdictional decision-making and provision of multi-jurisdictional programs.