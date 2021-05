WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and other lawmakers Thursday took testimony on the growing shortage of health care workers in the U.S. The Association of American Medical Colleges recently predicted a shortage of up to 139,000 physicians by 2033 and a shortage of over 55,000 primary care physicians alone. Sanders, who chairs the Primary Health and Retirement Security subcommittee, questioned the association’s Dr. David Skorton, saying the U.S. needs to create incentives to educate more doctors and get them where they’re needed, particularly for in-demand fields like primary care.