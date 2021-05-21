newsbreak-logo
Maryland State

How does Maryland’s COVID vaccination effort compare with others’? After slow start, state ranks among best in country.

By Alex Mann, Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaryland’s coronavirus vaccination rates, which lagged behind those in most states at the start, now rank among the nation’s best. At the end of January, about a month into the vaccination effort, Maryland ranked 47th of 50 states and Washington, D.C., for the percentage of its population that had been fully vaccinated, less than 1% of its roughly 6 million residents, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. By March 3, it improved to 18th, with 8.5% of its people completely immunized.

