Playoff Trae Young and other tactical storylines to follow in the first round of the NBA playoffs

It’s playoff time. Let’s examine some of the most interesting tactical storylines in what should be the most competitive opening round matchups. The Milwaukee Bucks will have to deal with the Miami Heat in the first round. That is unideal for Giannis Antetokounmpo and co., who of course had lots of trouble with them last year in the bubble. But a lot has changed since the Heat beat the Bucks in five in Orlando. Jrue Holiday gives the Bucks a third star. He’s a scoring ball-handler with playoff experience and arguably the best non-Ben Simmons guard defender in the league. Miami lost Jae Crowder and Kelly Olynyk and replaced them with Trevor Ariza and Dewayne Dedmon. That … feels like a downgrade.