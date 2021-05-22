newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Whisky Legend's California Wine Adventure

By Don Kavanagh
wine-searcher.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWould Glenmorangie's director of whisky creation Bill Lumsden have left his whisky in Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay casks for 15 years if he hadn't forgotten all about it?. No way, he says: it should have been tannic, austere and horrible after all that time, which was what happened the first time he experimented with Tokaj casks. He loved the result of those after a very short time, but then he got sidetracked, and on returning to those casks after three and a half years found them to be disastrously tannic. (The second time round, with no distractions, Tokaji barrels worked perfectly and the whisky is available as A Tale of Cake.)

www.wine-searcher.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Wine#California Wine#Wine Tasting#Scotch Whisky#Food Drink#Beverages#Oak Casks#Chardonnay#Adventure#Whisky Legend#Brown Forman#Brown Forman#Oloroso#Yquem#European#American#Customs Excise#Lvmh#Wine Casks#Wine Barrel Finishes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinkscoachellavalleyweekly.com

The Desert’s Friendly Wine List

I love the radio ads for Kitchen-86 on El Paseo where the announcer speaks in a wise guy Brooklyn tone and is quite quippy with his phases. One thing he mentions in the script is that “the restaurant has a friendly wine list.”. I thought about that little line and...
Drinksolivemagazine.com

The Wine Society wine subscription review

The Wine Society is a member-owned co-operative, and is widely regarded as one of the best retailers in the business, with a great range of sub-£10 wines as well as those aimed at the more well-heeled drinker. Life membership costs a one-off £40 joining fee, of which £20 is refundable against your first order of whatever you buy. Their Wine Without Fuss subscription boxes offer flexible plans to suit all tastes and pockets, while their Vintage Cellar Plans are aimed at more serious wine collectors.
DrinksFood & Wine

America's Oldest Wine Shop Allegedly Sold a Counterfeit Bottle of Bourbon for $1,000

On its website, Acker Wines, the New York shop that claims the title of the oldest wine merchant in the United States, has a 100-page book that chronicles the store's 200-year history. It opens with its then-owner Thomas Hope trying to sell his entire inventory of wines and whiskies in the spring of 1855. Although a couple of bottles of 1805 Madeira went for as much as $18 (roughly $550 in today's dollars) the prices for the remaining stock dropped to about $3 ($91 today) and even then, the buyers didn't seem to be interested. After Hope oversaw an unenthusiastic reception for his gin, rum, and whiskies, the auction ended.
Drinksmasterofmalt.com

Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky

Nose: An elegant, stylish nose of marmalade, Crema Catalana (apologies, but it really is there), cocoa and malt. Plenty of vanilla and a sprinkling of winter spice (nutmeg, cloves and cinnamon) alongside a mouth-watering hint of aniseed. Palate: Very malty, creamy delivery with a suggestion of berry fruit. Juicy toasted...
DrinksPosted by
The Independent

World Whisky Day 2021: 8 best whisky subscriptions that deliver on taste and variety

It can sometimes feel like whisky is a closed shop. Those who like a drop of the amber nectar enter its world wholeheartedly, learning about single malts, blends, copper stills, sherry casks and more from the deeply passionate craftspeople that make the industry tick. Those whose experience stretches to sniffing cynically at a friend’s dram see it as a snobbish world, full of men in smoking jackets sitting on leather chairs older than the British Empire, pretending to like the drink they have in their hand.The misconceptions surrounding whisky are frustrating: it’s a drink that anyone can enjoy. It’s said...
Drinkswinemag.com

King of Kentucky Bourbon

Look for a deep ruddy hue and a superrich, fudgy aroma, almost like cake frosting. Bottled at a whopping 130 proof, this is a fiery beast, but with enough water it's tamed to show dried cherry and cranberry framed by cocoa and cinnamon. This is a 14-year-old single barrel release, the third in an annual series. Kara Newman.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Guidance Small Batch American Whiskey

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Guidance Small Batch Whiskey. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
Drinksolivemagazine.com

Laithwaite’s wine club review

Laithwaite’s has been delivering wine to its customers for more than 50 years, selling dependable, no-nonsense wines at reasonable prices. There are plenty of tempting offers and wine subscription choices, as well as craft beer options, along with exclusive offers and tasting events for members. An introductory Season’s Favourites offer...
Drinksmansionglobal.com

Southern California for the Wine Lover

Mention California wine country and the hundreds of hillside vineyards of the north’s Napa Valley, one of the world’s most famous wine regions, come to mind. But Southern California also has its share of wineries and vineyards, particularly concentrated in the Temecula Valley, which is home to nearly 50 boutique wineries that produce award-winning small-batch vintages that are only distributed locally.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

White Wine Vs. Rosé?: What's The Difference?

While a glass of full-bodied red wine might be just the right accompaniment to an evening cozying up by your fireplace, longer, warmer days call for something more refreshing. White and rosé wine are perfect options for summer — and even have their place in your glass all year round. The cheeky response when asked what makes the two types of wine different is clearly their color. White wine ranges from almost transparent to deep golden, whereas rosé wine can vary from a pale salmon hue to a deep pink.
Books & LiteratureThe Wine Economist

Wine Book Review: Rescuing Roussillon’s Identity

It’s not easy to write a book about a complicated wine region like Roussillon — a place with such varied terroir and interesting history. It is especially hard when the approach is personal and intimate. But it must be nearly impossible to do this when the necessary fieldwork is interrupted by a global pandemic.
DrinksEater

Chelsea Coleman Is a Champion of Natural Wine at the Rose and Beyond

In late 2020, the Rose celebrated its tenth anniversary in South Park, an impressive milestone for any restaurant or bar — let alone one reached during an overwhelmingly terrible year for the hospitality industry. Near the start of the pandemic, after temporarily closing the wine bar, co-founder Chelsea Coleman documented her fears for the Rose’s future in an essay for Eater, writing about the particularly vulnerable state of small, independently-run businesses like hers.
DrinksThe Daily South

The Best Summer Wines for Sipping Outside, According to Southern Sommeliers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Summertime is perfect for backyard get-togethers, barbecues, and basking in the warm sun with a glass of wine in your hand. Not just any old wine will do, however. The best summer wines pair nicely with grilled food, fresh fruit or veggies, and are as refreshing as a gentle breeze on a hot day. To find out which wines are best for summer, we crisscrossed the South to talk to the experts: certified sommeliers who work in the South's best restaurants, hotels, and wine shops. These professionals know wine, but perhaps more importantly, they know the food, culture, and weather of the South.
Drinkslacucinaitaliana.com

Piedmontese Wines: The Classics and the Obscure

Some of Italy's most celebrated wines are produced in Piedmont. When it comes to these Piedmontese wines, the spotlight is on Barolo and Barbaresco, the world-renowned reds made from Nebbiolo that can age for decades, but the region also boasts plenty of other wines worth a sip. Barbera and Dolcetto...
Drinksupscalelivingmag.com

Glencairn Crystal, The World’s Most Recognized Whisky Glass

Whether you like your whisky with an “e” or without, on World Whiskey Day and beyond, in Scotland and around the world, tapering mouths will be directed towards East Kilbride’s Kelvin South Business Park to toast the fortieth anniversary of Glencairn Crystal and the twenty-first birthday of the definitive whisky vessel and an official glass of the Scottish Whisky Association.
Drinkssantemagazine.com

The Dozen – A Wine’s Story

A bottle of wine is the final product of a long process. But it is always the result of a strong supporting cast – the region, the terroir, the variety and rootstock, the vineyardist, and especially the winemaker. They all compose the story behind the wine, a story that those of us who write about the topic are often called upon to tell.