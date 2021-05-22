Whisky Legend's California Wine Adventure
Would Glenmorangie's director of whisky creation Bill Lumsden have left his whisky in Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay casks for 15 years if he hadn't forgotten all about it?. No way, he says: it should have been tannic, austere and horrible after all that time, which was what happened the first time he experimented with Tokaj casks. He loved the result of those after a very short time, but then he got sidetracked, and on returning to those casks after three and a half years found them to be disastrously tannic. (The second time round, with no distractions, Tokaji barrels worked perfectly and the whisky is available as A Tale of Cake.)www.wine-searcher.com