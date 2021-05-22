Whisky Legend's California Wine Adventure

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Summertime is perfect for backyard get-togethers, barbecues, and basking in the warm sun with a glass of wine in your hand. Not just any old wine will do, however. The best summer wines pair nicely with grilled food, fresh fruit or veggies, and are as refreshing as a gentle breeze on a hot day. To find out which wines are best for summer, we crisscrossed the South to talk to the experts: certified sommeliers who work in the South's best restaurants, hotels, and wine shops. These professionals know wine, but perhaps more importantly, they know the food, culture, and weather of the South.