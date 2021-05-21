newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

By Stereogum
Stereogum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week (the eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight). This week’s countdown is below, and you can listen to a playlist of all our 5 Best Songs on Spotify. We’ve got a sprawling, insane feature...

www.stereogum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Dacus
Person
Angel Olsen
Person
Danny Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Shred#Good Music#Game Music#New Music#Classic Music#Stereogum#Bruiser Brigade#Bandcamp#Portuguese#Time#Vbs#Christian#Vacation Bible School#This Week#Indie Rock Gems#Nostalgic Nights#Love#Jam Jars#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

13 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, I highly recommend the new SeeYouSpaceCowboy/If I Die First split and Hundreds of AU LP, both of which you can read about in Notable Releases, and you can head to Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases to read up on the new Grave Miasma, Panopticon, Dordeduh, Throat, and more. Also head below for new singles from KK Downing's new Judas Priest offshoot, Mastodon, Dead Heat, Militarie Gun (Regional Justice Center, Drug Church), Our Place of Worship Is Silence, Snag, and more...
MusicStereogum

Stream Danny Brown’s Extremely Entertaining New Bruiser Brigade Compilation TV62

For a long time, Danny Brown has been repping for his Detroit crew Bruiser Brigade. This year, Brown has been turning Bruiser Brigade into a full-on record label, and that label has quietly released a series of extremely entertaining indie-rap albums. In the past few months, the newly launched Bruiser Brigade Records has given us J.U.S’ GOD GOKU JAY-Z, Fat Ray’s Santa Barbara, and my personal favorite, Bruiser Wolf’s lovably unhinged Dope Game Stupid. Today, the whole crew has come together for the release of a new compilation.
MusicPaste Magazine

10 New Albums to Stream Today

Many music fans would have you think today is St. Vincent Day, which, to be fair, it is. Annie Clark’s first new album since 2017 is out now, and that’s cause for excitement—but it’s also the tip of the New Music Friday iceberg, which also comprises compelling new releases from acclaimed British singer Jorja Smith, enigmatic Compton duo Paris Texas, London jazz supergroup Sons of Kemet, Bay Area rockers Pardoner and more. Check out all of the Paste Music team’s picks below.
Musictreblezine.com

Phoebe Bridgers, Angel Olsen, Flying Lotus headlining Pitchfork Music Festival 2021

Pitchfork Music Festival returns this fall. After taking last year off, the festival will be held on September 10-12, at Chicago’s Union Park. Headlining the festival this year are Phoebe Bridgers, Big Thief, Animal Collective, St. Vincent, Angel Olsen, Kim Gordon, Erykah Badu, Flying Lotus and Thundercat. Also included on the lineup are The Fiery Furnaces, Yaeji, black midi, Hop Along, Kelly Lee Owens, Dogleg, The Soft Pink Truth, Armand Hammer, Ty Segall and the Freedom Band, Waxahatchee, Jay Electronica, Jamila Woods, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Bartees Strange, Danny Brown, Cat Power, Andy Shauf, Caroline Polachek, Yves Tumor, The Weather Station, Special Interest and more. See the full lineup on the flyer above or at the festival website.
MusicHarper's Bazaar

The Best Happy Songs to Soundtrack Your Summer and Beyond

Sometimes life hits a little harder than expected. For the days when the dormant serotonin needs a little bit more convincing than usual to surface, music can be the best medicine. Whether it’s a dance break at home between Zoom meetings, a bike ride with headphones and a good album, or maybe even just a relaxed listening session, the right songs can do the trick. From the glitz and glam of ’70s disco to the romantic angst of new wave and the modern collaborative spirit in hip-hop, we’ve rounded up the best tracks to put a little spring in your step.
Musicwcsx.com

Bob Dylan: The Best Versions Of His 80 Best Songs

Bob Dylan: his voice isn’t for everyone, but you can’t deny his songwriting ability. In his six decades of making music, he’s been covered by a huge range of artists, including Jimi Hendrix, Eddie Vedder, Stevie Wonder, Heart with Layne Staley, U2, Elvis Presley, Tim Armstrong of Rancid, Silversun Pickups, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers and many more. There’s a reason why he recently sold his music publishing for a rumored nine-figure deal.
MusicMercury News

New music: 5 must-hear albums to check out in June

Here are five new album releases that should be on your radar for June:. DeVaughn is one of the best soul singers in the business today, while Brown is an acclaimed hip-hop producer who has worked with such acts as Planet Asia and Ghostface Killah. Judging by the “Lovesick” singles that have already been released, this full-length collaboration could turn out to be one of the season’s most delightfully soulful offerings. Due out June 4.
Musicbridge909.org

May 24 New Music Adds: Bleachers, Leon Bridges, Passerine Dream

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including Bleachers, Leon Bridges and Passerine Dream. Bleachers - “Stop Making this Hurt”. Leon Bridges - “Motorbike”. Making Movies - “La Marcha”. Maple Glider -...
MusicThe FADER

Primavera Sound shares 2022 lineup with Lorde, Dua Lipa, and many more

Primavera Sound has released the lineup for the 2022 edition of the Barcelona-based festival, and there are so many massive and exciting names across the two weekends, it reads like a post-pandemic comeback tour for the entire concept of live music. Last year's iteration of the festival was cancelled due...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen teasing something

Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen appear to have something up their sleeves. They began tweeting at each other on Monday afternoon (5/17), Sharon starting the conversation with, "Hey @AngelOlsen want to hang this week?," and Angel responding with "What day and when? I’ve missed seeing my friends...Like I Used To..."
Musicriffmagazine.com

Jay Som’s Melina Duterte and Palehound’s Ellen Kempner make a splash with ‘Doomin’ Sun’

Indie rock artists Melina Duterte (aka Jay Som) and Ellen Kempner of Palehound have joined forces on their new collaborative project. While there’s some defiant irony in two queer bachelorettes calling themselves Bachelor, there’s not a hint of irony in their album Doomin’ Sun, which embraces the sincere and vulnerable lyricism for which Duterte and Kempner are both known.
Musiccrossroadstoday.com

Best Bob Dylan albums of all time

Bob Dylan’s decades-spanning career has undergone numerous ebbs and flows. Armed with an intensely deep knowledge of American music, he first emerged from the Greenwich Village folk scene as the voice of dissent against various institutions of oppression. When he plugged in at the Newport Festival in 1965, the world's foremost protest singer received some backlash of his own.
Theater & DancePaste Magazine

Sleater-Kinney Share Video for New Song "High in the Grass"

Last month, veteran alt-rockers Sleater-Kinney announced their 10th album Path of Wellness, due out June 11 on Mom + Pop Records, with the single “Worry With You.” Wednesday, the band, now made up of Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker, shared “High in the Grass,” a fierce, buzzy rock anthem. Containing lyrics like “The spring night came alive and we lost our minds,” “High In The Grass” may be one to throw on at your next party.
Phoenix, AZPhoenix New Times

The Five Best Songs From Phoenix Musicians in May 2021

Things are looking up for music fans. As cities ease COVID restrictions, more and more shows are being booked for the summer and fall. In the meantime, though, you can enjoy the one constant over the last 15-plus months: Valley artists churning out great new music. Here are our picks for the best songs of the month.
EntertainmentPosted by
Rolling Stone

Lorde, Megan Thee Stallion, Beck Set for Primavera Sound Festival 2022

Lorde, Megan Thee Stallion, Beck, Dua Lipa, Pavement, Massive Attack, and Gorillaz are among the artists set to play Primavera Sound when it returns in 2022. The festival, which takes place in Barcelona, Spain, will be held over two weekends next year — June 2nd and June 4th, and June 9th through 11th — with slightly different lineups each time. The two weekends will take place at the Parc del Fòrum, while in the intervening week, June 5th through 8th, there will be an array of shows at venues around Barcelona. Primavera Sound will wrap June 12th with a special Brunch on the Beach show at Sant Adrià de Besòs.