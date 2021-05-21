The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Sometimes life hits a little harder than expected. For the days when the dormant serotonin needs a little bit more convincing than usual to surface, music can be the best medicine. Whether it’s a dance break at home between Zoom meetings, a bike ride with headphones and a good album, or maybe even just a relaxed listening session, the right songs can do the trick. From the glitz and glam of ’70s disco to the romantic angst of new wave and the modern collaborative spirit in hip-hop, we’ve rounded up the best tracks to put a little spring in your step.