The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Pitchfork Music Festival returns this fall. After taking last year off, the festival will be held on September 10-12, at Chicago’s Union Park. Headlining the festival this year are Phoebe Bridgers, Big Thief, Animal Collective, St. Vincent, Angel Olsen, Kim Gordon, Erykah Badu, Flying Lotus and Thundercat. Also included on the lineup are The Fiery Furnaces, Yaeji, black midi, Hop Along, Kelly Lee Owens, Dogleg, The Soft Pink Truth, Armand Hammer, Ty Segall and the Freedom Band, Waxahatchee, Jay Electronica, Jamila Woods, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Bartees Strange, Danny Brown, Cat Power, Andy Shauf, Caroline Polachek, Yves Tumor, The Weather Station, Special Interest and more. See the full lineup on the flyer above or at the festival website.