GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Longview woman is the second person to be charged with murder in the recent death of a White Oak man who documents show was killed over $35. Regina Marie Massie, 37, of Longview, was booked May 4 into the Gregg County Jail on a grand jury indictment of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday on the murder charge. She was being held Tuesday on a $25,000 bond on the drug indictment. Bond for the murder charge had not yet been set.