Each week, the Horns247 staff tackles the Question of the Week where we answer some of the most pressing topics surrounding the University of Texas. As the Longhorns make their way through the offseason, Texas will be looking for some key contributors to step up and take charge of their position in Year 1 of the Steve Sarkisian era. One of the headliners returning to the program is sophomore running back Bijan Robinson, who could be poised for a big year in Sarkisian’s offense this season. With that said, the Question of the Week is …