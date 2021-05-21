Beaver Dam organizations create community garden on Lake Crest Drive
Beaver Dam organizations are working together to create a community garden for the neighborhood around Lake Crest Drive. Playground Movement, Blue Zones Project Dodge County, Dodge County Extension FoodWise, and neighborhood volunteers are working together to create the garden on Lake Crest Drive that will have food options for the residents in the area that will be available through the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 1022 Madison St.www.wiscnews.com