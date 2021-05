The Germany-based chemical groups BASF and Evonik have announced carrying out a supply chain blockchain project in collaboration with Commerzbank. The partners first tested blockchain technology and programmable money in November 2020 for bilateral supply chain processes handling. According to a Commerzbank representative, programmable money has potential for supply chain digitisation and this project is a step further in the use of blockchain-based payment solutions. In a previous pilot project, Evonik and BASF used the data service provider Elemica to transfer business process-relevant data to Commerzbank's cloud-based blockchain platform in their day-to-day business.