Parents and leaders invited to special broadcast on Children and Youth program
Youth quorum and class presidencies and parents and leaders of youth and children are invited to a special broadcast about the Children and Youth program on Sunday, June 6. President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and general officers will talk about opportunities to bless youth and children as areas come out of the pandemic. The broadcast will also include practical ideas for reintegrating activities.www.thechurchnews.com