Oklahoma City, Okla – An Oklahoma county man was arrested after allegedly pointing his firearm with an attached laser at OKCPD's Air One helicopter.Oklahoma police were flying over southwest territory around 5 a.m. on May 13th when someone pointed a laser at the helicopter.Authorities located the laser-equipped gun pointing suspect, identified as Corey Gene Shipman. Shipman was reportedly lying on the ground of a home during the incident.Patrol officers reported to the suspect's residence and found him inside the home with a gun in hand.Shipman did not seem to put up...