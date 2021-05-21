newsbreak-logo
Kansas City FBI Worker Indicted by Federal Grand Jury

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Kansas City FBI worker has been indicted today by a federal grand jury for illegally removing several classified national security documents and taking them home. The federal indictment alleges that 48-year-old Kendra Kingsbury improperly removed sensitive government materials – including information about al Qaeda members in Africa – from 2004 to 2017. Kingsbury worked as an intelligence analyst for more than 12 years in the Kansas City bureau, until she was placed on suspension in December 2017. She was assigned to several different FBI squads during that time, including squads that focused on illegal drug trafficking, violent crime, violent gangs, and counterintelligence.

