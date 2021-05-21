Staff at MaineHealth hospitals find people coming into their healthcare facilities and not wearing masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to relax its indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people.The government’s new advice will allow Americans to safely stop wearing masks inside most places, and will also recommend that vaccinated people do not have to wear masks outside in crowds.But the CDC will continue to advise that masks are worn indoors in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.The updated advice comes two weeks after the CDC recommended that fully vaccinated people continued to wear masks at all indoor settings, and outdoor at crowded situations like...