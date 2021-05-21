newsbreak-logo
We can't keep standing by and letting climate change worsen

Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe May 20 Sports article “Water runs its course,” about threats to Kiawah Island and its championship golf course from the climate crisis, brought to mind the adage “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” According to the reporting, residents face a choice between spending billions of dollars in mitigation expense or abandoning the island. Nothing we could do today to combat the climate crisis will relieve them or countless others of dealing with that dilemma; climate change is a fact, and we’ve waited too long to stop it in its tracks.

