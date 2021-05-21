From the Publisher's Desk: It’s a brand new day

This past year really has brought out the best and the worst in people. “Agreeing to disagree” was a motto that many of us lived by. We were all so busy running kids around to sports, business meetings, etc. When we did go to vote, most of us really didn’t do our due diligence and research what the candidates actually stood for. We trusted the “party lines” or what the Media told us. Local elections were based on who we knew personally and if they wronged us in childhood-so we voted for whomever ran against them. We, as a society, became complacent. Shame on us. We trusted that the person in a respected position was doing what was best for us…or what was best for them and making us think it was in our best interest.