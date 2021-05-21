newsbreak-logo
Amery, WI

From the Publisher's Desk: It’s a brand new day

By Tom Stangl
Burnett County Sentinel
 4 days ago

It’s once again graduation season. The school year is coming to a formal close and even though this year has been closer to normal, the rites of passage are once again upon us. There are very few moments in our lives that clearly delineate moving from one season to another....

To the Editor: A message from Amery Schools

To the Editor: A message from Amery Schools

On behalf of the Amery Board of Education and the District Leadership Team, I wish to offer some facts regarding recent district decisions, and to clarify false information that has been shared in recent editorials and on social media. We have always sought to educate students to the best of...
To the Editor: Thank you Amery Schools

To the Editor: Thank you Amery Schools

I wanted to take this time to thank the Amery Public School Administration and School Board for all of your hard work to keep the school and the community safe by using the public safety guidelines pertaining to Covid provided by the CDC and DHS. My hope is that we can finish the year strong and continue into the summer. We need the school to set a good example for our community. I know there are a few people pressuring the school to change and I want the community and the school to know that I stand with the school to keep the mask mandate, social distancing when possible and following the safety guidelines provided by the CDC. I hope we all are able to stay strong and continue to advocate for our kids and teachers to keep our community safe and healthy.
Amery, WItheameryfreepress.com

From the desk of the Editor: Motherhood isn’t always a piece of cake

When I was putting together some of the Mother’s Day piece for the papers this week, I came across the words, “Behind all your stories is always your mother’s story, because hers is where yours begins.” I took that statement pretty figuratively, but could just as well have taken it literally. It is April who shares her stories with readers each week, but sometimes I read my words and hear my mother Sharon’s voice.
To the Editor: Is hypocrisy the lesson here?

To the Editor: Is hypocrisy the lesson here?

Preserving relationships seems to be a common goal and prideful stance as individuals dance around mandates making sure not to offend anyone. Where has respect gone? Are we teaching our children that there is only one acceptable way of thinking? That topics can’t respectfully be debated to obtain a common ground for all?
To the Editor: Shame on us

To the Editor: Shame on us

This past year really has brought out the best and the worst in people. “Agreeing to disagree” was a motto that many of us lived by. We were all so busy running kids around to sports, business meetings, etc. When we did go to vote, most of us really didn’t do our due diligence and research what the candidates actually stood for. We trusted the “party lines” or what the Media told us. Local elections were based on who we knew personally and if they wronged us in childhood-so we voted for whomever ran against them. We, as a society, became complacent. Shame on us. We trusted that the person in a respected position was doing what was best for us…or what was best for them and making us think it was in our best interest.
To the Editor: Our. Poor. Children.

To the Editor: Our. Poor. Children.

I read something along the lines of this quote earlier today, “The easiest way to bring joy to someone’s day is to share a smile with them.” Our ability to pass along this free universal gift to strangers and friends alike has been taken from us over the past 13+ months. It has been taken from our youth, who walk the halls of their schools, spaced six feet apart and no smiles allowed to be shown. The most basic and universal gesture that portrays light and love has been taken away. Read that again- the most basic and universal gesture that portrays light and love HAS BEEN TAKEN AWAY from our children for an entire year now.
To the Editor: Taking off masks

To the Editor: Taking off masks

As we have all struggled over the last year to try and make any sense out of this crazy we see ourselves in, many of us have been left with more questions than answers. How long will this last, when can we go back to normal, when can my child be free to be a child again. The biggest question, when can we take these masks off our faces.