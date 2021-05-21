What guns have wrought in our neighborhoods

RUSHVILLE - This is the third and final column about gun violence in this country. First off, as I’ve written before, I personally don’t think there would ever have been a problem but for a little tiny comma in the second amendment to the Constitution of the United States. Here’s how it reads, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Take out that second little comma and the meaning, and more importantly the interpretation, of the Second Amendment changes rather dramatically.