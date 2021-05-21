What guns have wrought in our neighborhoods
The reports of shooting deaths in Bladensburg, Forestville, Langley Park and Southwest Washington — plus the critical wounding of two young boys in Prince George's County — in the May 19 Metro section were disturbing reminders of the deadly impact that gun violence is having on our community. Such tragic loss of life — now routine throughout the country, with roughly 20,000 murders annually — should not be an integral feature of any civilized society.