The gun rights movement hasn’t weakened. It just changed.

Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding the May 17 news article “Despite legal setbacks, the NRA’s hold on the gun-control debate endures”:. I have been battling the National Rifle Association for 30 years, and this is the weakest I’ve ever seen it. However, that doesn’t mean the gun rights movement is fading away; it is just no longer led by the formerly influential organization. Though the NRA has been promoting insurrectionary rhetoric for decades, groups such as the Proud Boys, who have seized upon this violent ideology, are operationalizing it and now have the energy in the modern gun rights movement.

