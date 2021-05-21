Driven from the GOP by its delusion

The May 20 front-page article “GOP leaders try to scuttle probe of Capitol siege” was the last straw. I’m a Republican who voted for President Biden. People ask: “Why don’t you become a Democrat?” Not yet. I wanted to give my party, the GOP, a chance to accept the 2020 presidential election results, course-correct and return to being the party of Lincoln. But, no. Instead, I saw delusion over the 2020 election results and a party that tried to overturn the popular vote, continues to worship the disgraced former president and now does not have the guts to investigate the biggest threat to our democracy ever, the Jan. 6 insurrection.