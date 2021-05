Are you qualified to get the child tax credit payments? If so, you may want to calculate how much money you'll get before the payments go out July 15. The IRS will open two online portals for families with qualifying dependents before it sends out the first round of monthly checks. The portals can be helpful to register (if you don't normally file a tax return), to update information (if there's a change in the number of dependents) and to opt out of the monthly payments if you want a larger check instead.