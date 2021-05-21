newsbreak-logo
Everyone — including bicyclists and pedestrians — should be more careful

 4 days ago

Regarding the May 13 Metro article “Bowser pledges $10 million for better road safety”:. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s “Vision Zero” plan to bring traffic fatalities to zero by 2024 is the right idea. The initiative calls for $10 million in new spending on safety improvements for pedestrians and cyclists, including more signage, more protected bike lanes, more electronic warnings, and new and rebuilt curb extensions and medians. Additionally, the plan will target drivers with more speed and red-light cameras. These will certainly help make our streets safer for all traffic. But the plan lacks any new responsibilities for cyclists, those using scooters and pedestrians.

