FBI employee accused of storing classified documents at home

By ERIC TUCKER
milfordmirror.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — An FBI employee has been indicted on charges that she stored classified documents and other national security information at home over the course of more than a decade, the Justice Department said Friday. Kendra Kingsbury, 48, is accused of having unauthorized possession of a broad swath of...

www.milfordmirror.com
