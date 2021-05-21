newsbreak-logo
Staff Me Up Launches Inclusive Production Hiring Platform

By Elaine Low
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Staff Me Up, a hiring and networking platform for media production professionals, is expanding its services with a service intended to highlight underrepresented groups in the industry. Called Coded for Inclusion, the initiative is endorsed by Color Of Change and supported by Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society Fellowship, Hue You...

Variety

Variety

