newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mansfield, MA

Mansfield Board of Health stands behind town water fluoridation

Wicked Local
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANSFIELD – The Mansfield Board of Health unanimously supports continuing fluoridation of the town’s water supply. The BOH voted its continued support for town fluoridation to prevent dental decay after a May 20 meeting during which members heard comments from state and local dentists and pediatricians, Water Division Operations Manager Kurt Gaffney, the public, and the proponent of a citizens’ petition seeking to end the program.

www.wickedlocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mansfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Mansfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Fisher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Vitamin D#Community Health#Water Treatment#Water Division Operations#Town Meeting#Town Water Fluoridation#Town Fluoridation#Public Health Office#Health Concerns#Fluoride Supplements#Fluoridated Toothpaste#Dental Treatment#Dental Decay#Resident Thomas Yeransian#Towns#Water Supply#Dentists#Xfinity Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Water System
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How Massachusetts’ new mask guidance affects schools

Children in schools and summer camps no longer will be required to wear masks during outdoor activities under a new mask guidance announced by the Baker administration on Monday. The changes, which follow a similar update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, still will require students...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Seacoast Current

Mass. to Lift COVID-19 Restrictions May 29

With the state on track to vaccinate at least 4.1 million residents by the first week of June, Massachusetts leaders are lifting virtually all COVID-19 restrictions just in time for Memorial Day weekend. On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced that their face covering order will...
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Massachusetts StateSentinel & Enterprise

Key dates in Massachusetts reopening, end of coronavirus restrictions

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced a series of key dates moving up the end of coronavirus-era mandates on mask-wearing and restrictions on businesses by two full months as virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to recede. Here’s the Bay State’s updated timeline:. May 18. Youth and amateur sports: Players...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Active COVID infections decline to 13,827 as Massachusetts announces date for end of pandemic restrictions, state of emergency

Active COVID cases continued to decline in Massachusetts on Monday as the state unveiled an expedited timeline for reopening, according to the latest Department of Public Health data. Officials reported that there are now 13,827 active infections. State health officials also confirmed another 281 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. That’s...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Don’t get rid of your masks yet; Here is a list of places and situations that will still require face coverings after Memorial Day in Massachusetts

As the state nears its goal of vaccinating 4.1 million residents by early June, Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced an expedited timeline for when the state’s remaining COVID restrictions will lift. On May 29, more than two months ahead of schedule, all COVID restrictions and capacity limits will be...
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

Take a look at the new mask guidance in Massachusetts

The Baker administration on Monday said that starting May 29, fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance indoors or outdoors in most settings, following a similar announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. Until then, individuals are still required...
Massachusetts StateMiddletown Press

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants seek extension of COVID-19 relief measures

To-go cocktail sales and caps on fees charged by third-party delivery services have helped restaurants keep the lights on while their operations have been limited during the COVID-19 crisis, restaurant owners said Monday as they made the case for extending those temporary measures beyond the current state of emergency. To...
Massachusetts Statenbcboston.com

Mass. Confirms 281 New COVID Cases, 19 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 281 confirmed COVID cases and 19 more deaths Monday. It's the 11th straight day Massachusetts health officials announced fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, and the first time since Sept. 22 that a day's report showed under 300 new COVID cases (though figures in Monday reports, coming after the weekend, are sometimes smaller than average). The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 657,119 and the death toll to 17,413 since the start of the pandemic.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

Here’s what happens May 29 as Massachusetts lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

Massachusetts will lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions on May 29, moving up the reopening timeline by about two months. The state’s current mask order will be rescinded on that date, with Massachusetts aligning with the guidance for fully vaccinated people issued last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks will still be required in some settings, including on public transportation, and businesses can set their own requirements for vaccinations and masking.