Mansfield Board of Health stands behind town water fluoridation
MANSFIELD – The Mansfield Board of Health unanimously supports continuing fluoridation of the town's water supply. The BOH voted its continued support for town fluoridation to prevent dental decay after a May 20 meeting during which members heard comments from state and local dentists and pediatricians, Water Division Operations Manager Kurt Gaffney, the public, and the proponent of a citizens' petition seeking to end the program.