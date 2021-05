Belmont County Farm Bureau is raising funds to provide packaged meals to be used by four schools in Belmont County: Barnesville, Bellaire, St. Clairsville, and Union Local. This backpack food program provides food for needy students to take home for the weekend. To date, a total of $18,285 has been donated by 80 various businesses, organizations and individuals. With five weeks remaining until the June 1 deadline, the Farm Bureau is reminding everyone there is still time to make a donation.