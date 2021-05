LA rapper, Drelli, is back on site with a hell of a party starter titled, “Forreal,” and for real, this shit bangs. It doesn’t take much to get the place poppin on this joint, just a tough piano line, some soul snatching subs, and a lil high hat for some rhythm. The framework is set, Drelli just has to come in with that confident delivery and it’s game over. — This track has all the energy needed for you to conquer this Monday, so kick down the door and grab this week by the horns. Stream Drelli’s new single, “Forreal,” below. Enjoy!