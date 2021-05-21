Kyrie Irving Says Basketball ‘Not The Most Important Thing To Me Right Now’

In an interview Saturday night (May 15), Kyrie Irving spoke on the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The interview followed the Brooklyn Nets’ 105-91 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

I'm not going to lie to you guys, a lot of stuff going on in the world and basketball is not the most important thing to me right now. There's a lot of stuff going on overseas. All my people are still in bondage all across the world and there's a lot of dehumanization going on, so I apologize if I'm not going to be focused on y'all questions. It's just too much going on in the world for me just to be talking about basketball.

— Kyrie Irving