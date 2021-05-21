newsbreak-logo
North Carolina man sentenced in tobacco smuggling scheme

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago

A North Carolina farmer has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison in connection with a smuggling operation that moved tobacco into Canada, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A news release said Phil Howard, 55, was sentenced for conspiring to commit money laundering and filing...

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

