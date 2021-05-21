newsbreak-logo
Ethereum Co-Founder And Cardano Mastermind Is Now A Billionaire

By Adrian Zmudzinski
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Early cryptocurrency adopter, co-founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and creator of Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) Charles Hoskinson said that he's now a billionaire. What Happened: In a video released on Thursday, Hoskinson said that he first became a billionaire during the 2017 crypto bull market. “It took me three years from...

