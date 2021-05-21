newsbreak-logo
Warsaw, IN

Warsaw holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new community plaza

By 16 News Now
WNDU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday, a ribbon-cutting in the city of Warsaw celebrates a new community plaza near Center Lake. The plaza is now home to the new Castaldi Fountain, an art sculpture titled “Radiance,” and a boardwalk overlooking the lake. Several community partners helped make this addition to the...

