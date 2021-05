It's definitely easy being wearing green for LeAnn Rimes. The 38-year-old singer looked absolutely incredibly in a new photo she posted to Instagram on Sunday. In it, she can be seen wearing a sparkling green bikini by Oseree as she lays in grass. Her outfit of choice — or at least the color — was an ode to LeAnn recently finding out her DNA heritage test. "I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m…. English/Northern European 46%, Scotland 25%, Wales 18%, Ireland 8%, Norway 3%. Representing my Irish ☘️ blood. Now all I need are several pints of @homeofguinness," she captioned her photo.