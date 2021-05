Is it time for the Florida Panthers to turn to the future to save the present?. There are a variety of reasons that the Florida Panthers are down 3-1 in their first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series with the Tampa Bay Lightning but let’s face it, goaltending has been a major reason. Sergei Bobrovsky has been pulled twice and Chris Driedger once as neither goalie has been able to gain any traction in the series. With his team facing elimination now in Game 5 on Monday, will Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville finally turn to the rookie phenom Knight in a do or die game?