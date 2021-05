Durham, NC – In honor of Nurses Week, an area nurse has launched a premium fitness apparel line with integrated wellness products through The I AM Experience. Founder Santisha Walker, a Registered Nurse and Certified Wellness Coach, felt a dire need to share what helped her through the 2020 pandemic to keep her mind balanced, body healthy, and a keen focus on well-living. She saw the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic had on everyone’s life around her and throughout the world, affecting every area of their life, and she understood the need to take a holistic approach to help combat the many stressors associated with the various challenges faced in 2020 as a society.