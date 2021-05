Families packed into Rock Island City Hall Monday night to witness three aldermen and Mayor Mike Thoms take their oaths of office after winning their elections April 6. But a different kind of audience showed up just for Alderman Dylan Parker, Ward 5. On the night Parker was to be sworn in for his second term on city council, more than 50 Rock Island police officers, in their uniforms, stood along the back and side walls of council chambers to protest recent comments made by the alderman.