Woman faces charges for possession of stolen vehicle

By The Daily Reflector
Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was detained Thursday night after providing a false name to police while in possession of a stolen car. A warrant said that Yolanda Roundtree, 39, of 914 Fontana Court, Greenville, was found by police at the 3700 block of Stantonsburg Road at 11:53 p.m. in a silver 2012 Hyundai Sonata.

