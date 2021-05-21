newsbreak-logo
Public Health

NCDHHS expands COVID-19 dashboard to include wastewater monitoring

By Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress
 5 days ago

Press release from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services:. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today expanded its NC COVID-19 Dashboard to include a new metric – wastewater monitoring. Since January 2021, NCDHHS has been testing wastewater samples to look for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, as part of the CDC’s National Wastewater Surveillance System. This new statewide program, known as the North Carolina Wastewater Monitoring Network, is a collaboration between 11 wastewater utilities, 8 local public health departments and researchers at the University of North Carolina.

