NCDHHS expands COVID-19 dashboard to include wastewater monitoring

Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced last week that a new statistic is available on the state’s coronavirus dashboard. “As we begin vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds we want to also include information about the number of cases that we’re seeing of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C,” stated Dr. Box. “This is a condition in which different parts of the body can become inflamed including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, and other organs. MIS-C is really related to this hyper-immune inflammation that results usually after exposure to COVID-19.”