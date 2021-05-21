newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

The Surprising Secret Relationship On The Set Of 10 Things I Hate About You

By Delilah Gray
Posted by 
The List
The List
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 1999, teenagers fell in love with the hit dramedy film, "10 Things I Hate About You," which follows two teens sisters and their very drama, yet hilarious, love lives. The story is based around a popular, girly high schooler named Bianca, played by Larisa Oleynik, who can't go on dates, unless her broody sister goes on them as well. Well, her sister, Kat, played by Julia Stiles (pictured), is a bit ill-tempered and fiery, to say the least.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Stiles
Person
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Person
Heath Ledger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Love#Drama#Sisters#Cosmopolitan Uk#Sizzling Chemistry#Imdb#Teenagers#Time#Heels#Businesswoman#Tensions#Long Time Partner#Hate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsJezebel

Rob McElhenney Says Growing Up With Two Moms Was 'a Pretty Great Gift'

Some heartwarming pro-mom propaganda for your Mother’s Day Eve!. Rob McElhenney, who you probably know as the guy from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia who’s not Danny DeVito or those other two guys, recently opened up about how much he loves his moms, Helena McElhenney and Mary Taylor, who are featured in a new video produced by pro-LGBTQ+ media advocacy group GLAAD.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Best Life

See David Duchovny and Téa Leoni's Kids All Grown Up

The X-Files star David Duchovny and Téa Leoni, best known for the political drama Madam Secretary, may not be together anymore, but they were a hot TV couple back in the '90s and '00s. The actors were married for 18 years before divorcing in 2014, and they also have two kids together, who are now officially grown up. Madelaine West Duchovny (who goes by West) and Kyd Miller Duchovny are 22 and 18, respectively, and the former is already following her parents into the business. To see what the former couple's kids are up to and to hear more about their family, read on, and for an update on another star's offspring, See What Julia Roberts' 3 Kids Look Like as Teenagers.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Dexter' Star Julia Stiles Reveals How Showtime Series Impacted Her Career

The rise of prestige TV has led to many film actors making the leap to the small screen, and 10 Things I Hate About You star Julia Stiles is one of them. The actress currently stars in Sundance's lavish drama Riviera, but Stiles first cut her teeth as Lumen Pierce in the fifth season of Dexter. In a recent interview with Collider, Stiles explained that her time on the serial killer drama was what really opened her eyes to the creative satisfaction that can come from working in television as opposed to film.
Entertainmentimdb.com

16 Secrets About Bridesmaids That Will Have You Readddy to Paaaartay

Still hoping for a Bridemaids sequel? We wouldn't recommend holding on for one more day. Because nearly from the moment Kristen Wiig released the wickedly funny, raunchy rom-com she wrote with longtime friend and fellow comedian Annie Mumolo on May 13, 2011, she was clear they weren't wedded to a follow-up. "Annie and I aren't planning a sequel," she insisted to The Hollywood Reporter just eight months after the film eclipsed box office expectations, settling an "Are women actually funny?" debate the creators weren't aware was even happening. Having spent the previous five-plus years fully committed to the project, they were ready to move on. Added...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Goldie Hawn shares new heartbreak with her fans

Goldie Hawn has shared a moving tribute to her former co-star Charles Grodin, who has sadly passed away at the age of 86. The Hollywood stars appeared together in the 1980 comedy movie Seems Like Old Times, alongside Chevy Chase, and Goldie shared a screen shot from the film as she mourned her friend’s death.
TV & VideosApple Insider

Joseph Gordon-Levitt's 'Mr. Corman' to premiere on Apple TV+ in August

"Mr. Corman," a 10-episode comedy series headed up by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, will premiere on Apple TV+ in August. Set to debut on Aug. 6, the series follows Josh Corman, "an artist at heart but not by trade" played by Gordon-Levitt. "A career in music hasn't panned out, and he teaches fifth grade at a public school in the San Fernando Valley. His ex-fiance Megan has moved out and his high school buddy Victor has moved in. He knows he has a lot to be thankful for, but finds himself struggling nevertheless through anxiety, loneliness and a sinking suspicion that he sucks as a person. Darkly funny, oddly beautiful and deeply heartfelt, this relatable dramedy speaks for our contemporary generation of 30-somethings - rich with good intentions, poor with student loans and yearning to become real grown-ups sometime before they die.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Erika Henningsen

Erika Henningsen is only in her 20s, but she’s already accomplished more than some entertainers can only dream of. Her acting abilities have allowed her to reach people all over the world on the stage and on the screen. Although she doesn’t have much on-screen experience at the moment, that’s all about to change. Erika has a recurring role in the new TV series Girls5eva, and her work is already getting her a lot of attention. If the show continues to be a success, it could prove to be Erika’s big break in the TV world and could lead to us seeing more of her in the future. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Erika Henningsen.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kirby Howell-Baptiste

To some people, it may seem like Kirby Howell-Baptiste’s rise to fame has been completely random, but that isn’t the case at all. Long before she got a taste of the spotlight, she was working hard to prepare herself for the moment she got to share her talent with the world. Now that that moment has officially come, Kirby hasn’t disappointed. The talented (and hilarious) actress has already shown that she’s capable of doing a wide variety of things, and she’s nowhere near finished yet. If you haven’t been following her career so far, now is the perfect time to get familiar. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Kirby Howell-Baptiste.
Moviestownandcountrymag.com

Lindsay Lohan to Star in New Netflix Holiday Rom-Com

The famous (or infamous) Lindsay Lohan will once again be gracing our screens. No, she's not reprising her role as Cady Heron in a Mean Girls sequel (one can dream), but instead starring in an upcoming Netflix holiday movie. According to the streamer, Lohan will lead "a new romantic comedy...
MoviesComplex

Lindsay Lohan to Make Acting Return in Netflix Christmas Rom-Com

Lindsay Lohan is set to make her return to movies as the lead in an untitled Christmas-themed Netflix romantic comedy, Variety reports. Per the report, Lohan will play a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” who ends up getting amnesia in a skiing accident and “finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.” It’ll be in the same vein as a spate of recent Netflix Christmas films that have been successful in their own right, including both The Christmas Chronicles and The Princess Switch.
MoviesEW.com

Baz Luhrmann recalls 'beautiful' chemistry between Nicole Kidman and Heath Ledger during 'Moulin Rouge' audition

20 years ago, Moulin Rouge burst onto the big screen in a dazzling array of sweeping songs and colorful costumes, bringing us a timeless love story. Director Baz Luhrmann is now looking back at the Academy Award-nominated production that changed the landscape of movie musicals when it premiered in 2001, and remembering a 'beautiful' audition between Nicole Kidman (Satine) and the late Heath Ledger, who almost secured the role of Christian.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Angelina Jolie Jokes About Her ‘Long List’ of Relationship Dealbreakers: ‘I’ve Been Alone for a Long Time’

Angelina Jolie joked about having too many deal-breakers when it comes to dating someone new. Speidi! Bennifer! Best Celebrity Couple Nicknames Through the Years. During an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop earlier this week, the actress, 45, said she “probably [has] a very long list” when it comes to traits she wouldn’t want in a potential partner.