The Surprising Secret Relationship On The Set Of 10 Things I Hate About You
In 1999, teenagers fell in love with the hit dramedy film, "10 Things I Hate About You," which follows two teens sisters and their very drama, yet hilarious, love lives. The story is based around a popular, girly high schooler named Bianca, played by Larisa Oleynik, who can't go on dates, unless her broody sister goes on them as well. Well, her sister, Kat, played by Julia Stiles (pictured), is a bit ill-tempered and fiery, to say the least.www.thelist.com