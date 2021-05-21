The Surprising Secret Relationship On The Set Of 10 Things I Hate About You

The X-Files star David Duchovny and Téa Leoni, best known for the political drama Madam Secretary, may not be together anymore, but they were a hot TV couple back in the '90s and '00s. The actors were married for 18 years before divorcing in 2014, and they also have two kids together, who are now officially grown up. Madelaine West Duchovny (who goes by West) and Kyd Miller Duchovny are 22 and 18, respectively, and the former is already following her parents into the business. To see what the former couple's kids are up to and to hear more about their family, read on, and for an update on another star's offspring, See What Julia Roberts' 3 Kids Look Like as Teenagers.