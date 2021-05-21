Tom Cruise Reveals How Steven Spielberg Helped the First Mission: Impossible

After leaving a major impact on audiences in Mission: Impossible, fans have been left to wonder where Henry Czerny's Kittridge has been after serving as a foil to Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt, with Czerny recently revealing that the backstory of what he's been doing in the 25 years since that film largely was left up to him ahead of his return in the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7. While that original film originally saw Kittridge as an antagonist to Hunt before ultimately accepting Hunt's assistance in uncovering a conspiracy, Czerny noted that the tension between them might not entirely be resolved when we next see them.