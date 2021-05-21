newsbreak-logo
Movies

Tom Cruise Reveals How Steven Spielberg Helped the First Mission: Impossible

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 22nd marks 25 years since the first Mission: Impossible film hit theatres. The movie went on to spawn five sequels, and the seventh movie is currently in production with the eighth following behind. Recently, franchise star Tom Cruise spoke with Collider and reflected on the first movie, which was directed by Brian De Palma. It turns out, Steven Spielberg played a major role in getting De Palma on board for the film.

