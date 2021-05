Martin tallied 26 points (10-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt), seven rebounds and seven assists in 39 minutes during Friday's 141-133 loss to the Bucks. The 20-year-old has now scored in double digits in six out of his last seven games. Martin has been on a roll lately, averaging 19.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers over his last four games. The rookie should get plenty of minutes down the stretch with Houston dealing with a litany of injuries.