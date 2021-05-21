newsbreak-logo
Ovintiv Accelerates Debt Goal Following Closing Eagle Ford Asset Sale

 4 days ago

Ovintiv Inc. recently closed its previously announced Eagle Ford asset sale, officially marking the company’s exit from the South Texas shale play. The roughly $880 million in proceeds, combined with those recently received from the Duvernay asset sale, will be applied toward its goal to cut debt by around 35% to $4.5 billion. The company also announced on May 19 it had issued notice to fully redeem outstanding 2021 and 2022, which represents approximately $1.1 billion of debt retirement for Ovintiv.

