Ovintiv Accelerates Debt Goal Following Closing Eagle Ford Asset Sale
Ovintiv Inc. recently closed its previously announced Eagle Ford asset sale, officially marking the company’s exit from the South Texas shale play. The roughly $880 million in proceeds, combined with those recently received from the Duvernay asset sale, will be applied toward its goal to cut debt by around 35% to $4.5 billion. The company also announced on May 19 it had issued notice to fully redeem outstanding 2021 and 2022, which represents approximately $1.1 billion of debt retirement for Ovintiv.www.hartenergy.com